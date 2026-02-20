Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

No. 17 Ole Miss could not ride the atmosphere in the SJB Pavilion to another Top 10 win in loss to No. 7 LSU

11by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Ole Miss forward Cotie McMahon (32) scores between LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) and LSU's Mikaylah Williams (12) in a NCAA women’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. Mandatory credit: Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yolett McPhee-McCuin got the atmosphere inside the SJB Pavilion she had been asking for but Ole Miss could not provide the victory.

Join for $1
then billed annually
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.