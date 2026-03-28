No. 18 Ole Miss drops its second SEC series of the season in another loss to No. 6 Mississippi State

No. 18 Ole Miss drops its second SEC series of the season in another loss to No. 6 Mississippi Stateby: Jake Thompson46 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppMississippi State's Noah Sullivan (18) is caught stealing by Ole Miss' Judd Utermark (27) in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Mandatory credit: Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOle Miss will be looking to avoid its first sweep in a SEC series this season after Mississippi State took the first two games.