No. 18 Ole Miss stumbles at Memphis for second midweek loss of the season

With a big Southeastern Conference series upcoming this weekend No. 18 Ole Miss needed to have a good night to build off the momentum of last weekend’s series win over Kentucky. Instead it was a night to forget in the Bluff City.

Memphis handed the Rebels its second midweek defeat of the season in a 6-2 win at FedEx Park on Tuesday.

Only four hits scored two run — a sacrifice-fly by Owen Paino in the third inning and a RBI-groundout from Daniel Pacella in the seventh — was the offense the Rebels (19-7) could muster against a Memphis team with a total earned run average of nearly 9.00.

Meanwhile Memphis (7-16) got nine hits and a pair of home runs on the night.

“I think there’s enough blame to go around,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “I think we were just really bad and, disappointing. Disappointed in the effort. Obviously, it’s on me. I am the head coach, so I’m embarrassed. We came all the way up here and played like this.”

Maybe the most disappointing thing, on offense, for the Rebels was the night Tristan Bissetta had. The right fielder went 0-for-5 at the plate. The Tiger pitchers have had Bissetta’s number this season. He’s went a combined 0-for-9 in the two games.

The top four hitters of Bissetta, Hayden Federico, Judd Utermark and Will Furniss went a combined 1-for-15 with three walks and four strikeouts. Federico had the lone hit among the group.

Enough games have been played to say situational hitting is the Achilles heel of this offense. Ole Miss left nine runners on base and went 0-for-14 with runners on. With runners in scoring position it was 0-for-8.

They drew six walks but could do nothing with it. The leadoff man got on in five innings, including the final four frames, but managed to score the runner once.

“We got to put this behind us. But this, this one tastes bad,” Bianco added. “We didn’t do anything to win the baseball game on either side of the ball. So, we got to put it behind us. Get ready to play baseball.”

While maybe not fair to characterize it as punting the game, Bianco did note during his pregame radio interview that six pitchers stayed back in Oxford that were going to be used for the weekend.

Owen Kelly, Terry Hayes Jr., Noah Allen, Owen Hancock and JP Robertson took the mound in Tuesday’s loss.

No. 6 Mississippi State (21-4, 4-2 SEC) comes to Oxford this weekend and fresh off a 12-2 win over No. 11 Southern Mississippi in seven innings on Tuesday.