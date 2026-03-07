No. 24 Ole Miss moves past No. 5 Vanderbilt to reach SEC Tournament semifinals

Ole Miss needed a lengthy stay in this week’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to see what it can do to improve its seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

So far, so good as the Rebels have played their way into the semifinal round after yet another dominant first half performance in Friday’s 89-78 win over No. 5 Vanderbilt inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It was the second win over the Commodores as the fifth-ranked team in the country and the third win over a top-five team this season for No. 24 Ole Miss.

The Rebels will play the winner between Alabama and No. 4 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

“My team knows they’re a good team but sometimes they shock themselves,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re going to use how the end of the game and the runs that (Vanderbilt) had, we’ll use that to handle it better in the future if that happens. …I’m not going let anything take away from the fact that we just be the No. 5 team in the country and one of our starters are out. So that was a complete game from our team.”

After taking a 28-point lead into halftime against Auburn on Thursday it was a 32-point lead for Ole Miss (23-10 heading into halftime over the Commodores. Player of the Year Mikayla Blades went 0-10 and picked up three fouls in the first 20 minutes, proving a non-factor.

For a second straight game the Rebels started aggressive and grabbed a large lead but similar to the game against the Tigers the lead shrunk in the second half. The reasoning for it on Thursday was McCuin decided to sub out and play her reserves in more minutes to try and get experience but also see if the lead could hold.

This was not the same strategy on Friday as the starters remained in for most the game and still had to fight off a surging Vanderbilt team, taking advantage of 16 Ole Miss turnovers and scoring 24 points off of them.

Latasha Lattimore scored a game-high 28 points with Cotie McMahon right behind her with 27 points. Tianna Thompson added 16 points. Christeen Iwuala had a relatively quiet game with six points and six rebounds before fouling out late.