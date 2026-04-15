No. 25 Ole Miss keeps momentum, bests No. 22 Southern Mississippi for sixth-straight win

Since being swept by Mississippi State last month No. 25 Ole Miss has won eight of its last nine games and currently riding a six-game winning streak after going down to Pearl and knocking off No. 22 Southern Mississippi.

The first of two games at Trustmark Park over the next two weeks went the Rebels way with a 10-3 win on Tuesday to split the season series with the Golden Eagles (25-12), avenging a 2-1 loss in Hattiesburg on March 10.

Coming off the dominant sweep of LSU this past weekend the bats remained hot for Ole Miss (27-11) with 10 runs off 11 hits. Five of the starting nine recorded a hit and three Rebels had multi-hit nights.

Right fielder Tristan Bissetta appears to be breaking out of his mid-season slump by accounting for nearly half the hits himself with a 4-for-5 night that included a home run, two doubles and two runs batted in. He was a triple shy of the cycle.

“Tonight was another good day. You know, we’ve been stacking these in a row, really,” Bissetta said. “Having contributions up and down the lineup. Owen Paino’s just been amazing lately and (Hayden) Federico’s been hot as anybody in the country. When the 1 through 9’s clicking like that, I mean, we’re going to be hard to beat. Especially with this pitching staff.”

Paino 1-for-3 with a double and Federico went 1-for-3, too.

The offense still combined for 11 strikeouts though the run production was enough to overcome the issue that continues to linger at the plate.

On the mound Ole Miss continues to put together a dominant pitching staff.

Seven different pitchers took the mound on Tuesday with JP Robertson getting his first collegiate start. He went three innings, giving up three hits while striking out five and not allowing a run. Of his 42 pitches only 10 were not strikes.

Landon Koenig picked up the win in his two-inning outing and also did not allow a run off one hit and striking out three Southern Mississippi batters. As a staff the Rebels struck out 13 and issued only two walks.

The Golden Eagles got a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh inning off Leo Odom and Owen Hancock. Owen Kelly, Terry Hayes, Jr. and Landon Waters worked the final 2.2 innings.

“We continue to pitch at such a high level and with a lot of different people,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever done this this deep in the season and you watch guys like JP even making their first college start. …He was lights out and like he’s been for us most of the year.”

Ole Miss will stay on the road this weekend, heading to Tennessee (25-12, 7-8 Southeastern Conference). The first game of the series is set for a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch on Friday on SEC Network+.