Now it is nine and counting with No. 12 Florida toppling Ole Miss in the SJB Pavilion

Now it is nine and counting with No. 12 Florida toppling Ole Miss in the SJB Pavilionby: Chuck Rounsaville51 minutes agoRead In AppFeb 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) dribbles as Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and center Micah Handlogten (3) defend during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThe end of this season cannot come soon enough for Ole Miss after losing yet again with the defending champions in Oxford.