Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

Now it is nine and counting with No. 12 Florida toppling Ole Miss in the SJB Pavilion

Chuck-Rounsavilleby: Chuck Rounsaville51 minutes ago
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Mississippi
Feb 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) dribbles as Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and center Micah Handlogten (3) defend during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The end of this season cannot come soon enough for Ole Miss after losing yet again with the defending champions in Oxford.

Join for $1
then billed annually
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.