Ole Miss advances to its sixth consecutive quarterfinals appearance in SEC Tournament

The stay at the Southeastern Conference tournament will be at least two games for No. 24 Ole Miss after it took care of business in Thursday’s second round.

After cruising to a 28-point lead at halftime it was enough to survive an uninspiring second half to beat Auburn, 73-57. The Rebels advance to their sixth consecutive SEC Tournament quarterfinals where Vanderbilt awaits on Friday at 5 p.m. CT.

This week in Greenville, South Carolina was not meant to be about working towards earning as good a seed in the NCAA Tournament as possible but the losing skid to end the regular season put Ole Miss (22-10) having to try and work its way out of a hole, dropping six of its final eight games.

Heading into Thursday’s game the Rebels were a projected 6 Seed by ESPN’s Charlie Creme. There should not be much movement from beating the Tigers though the longer they stay in the tournament this week it is only a positive.

Cotie McMahon, Christeen Iwuala and Latasha Lattimore looked like the star players they are in the first half. The trio combined for 27 of the Rebels 48 first-half points. Iwaula hauled seven of her nine rebounds in the first half.

With the healthy lead coming out of the break Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin decided to get some valuable minutes in for her bench. Lattimore played 14 minutes in the second half while McMahon played for 10 minutes and Iwaula played seven minutes.

The potential for a weekend stay in Greenville and the NCAA Tournament coming up in two weeks McCuin opted for getting experience for her reserves over hammering the pedal to try and get a blowout win in the second round of a conference tournament.

“That was intentional. I had to put (the starters) back in at the end because Auburn was playing so hard and that’s what we expect, right?” McCuin said. “I’ve seen crazy things happen so I had to put them back in and I didn’t want to. This is my eighth year in the tournament and I’ve, for the most, part got out of the first round and I know what it feels like to advance and get to the semis, too. When you have the game under control you have to rest them and hope the other group can hold the line so you don’t have to put them back.”

Friday’s game will be a rematch from January 30 in Birmingham when Ole Miss got the 83-75 win over the No. 5 Commodores.