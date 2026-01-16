Ole Miss and Chris Beard look to solve their Mississippi State problem

Ole Miss and Chris Beard look to solve their Mississippi State problemby: Jake Thompson22 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppFeb 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs center Michael Nwoko (23) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesChris Beard has beaten Chris Jans and Mississippi State only once in his short tenure at Ole Miss. He looks to change that on Saturday.