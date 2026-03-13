Ole Miss and No. 2 Texas meet in Austin for the first time in 114 years for SEC opening weekend

The next 10 weekends the college baseball season is all gas no breaks with the Southeastern Conference schedule beginning on Friday. For Ole Miss and No. 2 Texas it is also the first meeting in Austin since before the Titanic sank.

The last time the two programs played in Texas capital city was April 9, 1912, though the Rebels and Longhorns played in Arlington at Globe Life Field during the opening weekend last season. This series has not been kind to Ole Miss as it has won only five of the first 20 games before this weekend’s SEC weekend series.

Prior to the last two meetings in Arlington, including a 2021 showdown, the last time the two programs played on campus was the 2005 Super Regional in Oxford.

This weekend features two of the top pitching staffs not just in the SEC but in the country. Ole Miss (15-3) Saturday starter Cade Townsend boasts the nation’s 10th-best earned run average at 0.48, allowing one earned run in his first four starts of the season (18.2 innings). Of Townsend’s 184 pitches thrown 137 have been for strikes (74.4 percent).

Then there are the Friday and Saturday starters for Texas (16-0) in Ruger Riojas and Dylan Volantis. Both carry in sub-2.00 ERAs into the weekend at 1.23 and 1.54, respectively. Riojas has a SEC-leading 42 strikeouts and Volantis has 29.

This is the game inside the game as the Rebel hitters lead the SEC in strikeouts at 157 heading into this weekend.

OLE MISS AT TEXAS: HOW TO WATCH

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field at Austin, Texas

When: March 13-15, 2026

Television: SEC Network+ (Friday – 6:30 p.m. CT; Saturday 2:30 p.m. CT; Sunday 1 p.m. CT)

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Analyst: Ty Harrington

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Analyst: Brad Henderson