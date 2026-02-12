Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss win injunction hearing in 2026 eligibility case

PITTSBORO, Miss. — For nearly five hours inside the Calhoun County Courthouse testimony was given and arguments made for, and against, Trinidad Chambliss being able to play another year as the Ole Miss quarterback.

The crux of the case in Chambliss’ defense is just wanting to be afforded the ability of being able to play football for a fourth season.

“I’m asking for what is in the NCAA rule book,” Chambliss said during his testimony.

Judge Robert Whitwell ruled in favor of Chambliss, granting him eligibility for the 2026 season. Ole Miss has its quarterback this Fall.

Chambliss was last of four witnesses to the take the stand during Thursday’s hearing. Trinidad’s mother, Cheryl Chambliss, Ole Miss coach of the offense and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and Dr. Ford Dye were the other three witnesses for the petitioner.

The NCAA did not offer up any witnesses and only cross examination Chambliss, Judge and Dye. They did not cross examine Trinidad’s mother.

The Honorable Robert Whitwell then retired to his chambers to weigh his ruling after hearing the closing arguments from both sides. Trey Byars and William Liston presented closing arguments and rebuttals for the petitioner side.

Dye testified he met with Trinidad on Wednesday and had reviewed all the medical records provided by Trinidad’s physician back in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After doing so he agreed that Chambliss was incapacitated enough to not be able to perform at a high level in the 2022 season, unless he opted to have the surgery procedures. Dye also noted he would not have recommended the procedure as a first option as it can be invasive and a painful recovery that takes up to three to four weeks to feel fully recovered from.

The NCAA attorneys argued that Chambliss could have had the procedure in early August of that year and been able to be ready to play, if need be, by early September when Ferris State played its first football game of that season. Essentially arguing that Chambliss made the choice to remain incapacitated when the option was there to fix the issue.

Judge was called to the stand as a witness to testify regarding the need for Trinidad to have a second year of college football as it would better his chances of success in the NFL and better his NFL Draft stock for next Spring.

Cheryl Chambliss provided more of an emotional aspect of dealing with Trinidad’s illness and helping take care of him. She noted there times that she would have to physically check to see if Trinidad was still breathing due to the sleep apnea, another symptom of the illnesses he battled.

When it came to closing arguments the NCAA referenced several cases, including the recent Charles Bediako one. A Tuscaloosa judge ruled Bediako ineligible after joining Alabama for three games. Whitwell pushed back on this example.

“Wasn’t that the player who played professionally for six months or a year and came back?” Whitwell asked.

Attorney Doug Minor then acknowledged the cases were not “identical, factually, no,” during his closing argument for the NCAA.