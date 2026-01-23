Ole Miss at Kentucky: How to watch, start time, TV channel, spread

Ole Miss at Kentucky: How to watch, start time, TV channel, spreadby: Ben Garrett56 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppMississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) looks to the crowd during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. Mandatory credit: © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAuburn physically dominated Ole Miss to snap the Rebels’ three-game winning streak. Head coach Chris Beard didn’t really see it coming.