Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

Ole Miss at Kentucky: How to watch, start time, TV channel, spread

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett56 minutes agoSpiritBen
Syndication: The Tennessean
Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) looks to the crowd during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. Mandatory credit: © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn physically dominated Ole Miss to snap the Rebels’ three-game winning streak. Head coach Chris Beard didn’t really see it coming.

Join for $1
then billed annually
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.