Ole Miss back in Omaha officially makes the College World Series a family affair for Furniss

Ole Miss back in Omaha officially makes the College World Series a family affair for Furnissby: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss Rebels' Will Furniss (36) celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series.Will Furniss punched the ticket to send Ole Miss to Omaha and in turn heading to to the same place his father played 30 years ago.