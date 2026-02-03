Ole Miss baseball set for seven nationally televised SEC games in 2026

The 2026 baseball season begins in 10 days and Ole Miss is looking for a second-straight trip back to the NCAA Tournament and a run back to Omaha.

On Tuesday the Rebels learned seven of its 30 Southeastern Conference games will be aired on national television. Less than a third of their SEC slate will be seen on terrestrial television, which is on the low end among all 16 conference teams.

All seven games will air on the SEC Network and those seven games are:

March 19 – vs. Kentucky (3 p.m. CT)

March 29 – vs. Mississippi State (3 p.m. CT)

April 4 – at Florida (6:30 p.m. CT)

April 25 – vs. Georgia (1 p.m. CT)

May 3 – at Arkansas (2 p.m. CT)

May 10 – vs. Texas A&M (5 p.m. CT)

May 12 – vs. UT Martin (6 p.m. CT)

There are five open dates on the SEC television without teams designated on the schedule so Ole Miss could add to their current total once conference play begins on March 13. The Rebels open their SEC slate with a weekend series in Austin against Texas.

The Rebels are coming off a turnaround season when it reached the NCAA Tournament in 2025 for the first time since winning it all at the Men’s College World Series in 2022. It was also the first time Ole Miss hosted a regional since 2021.

Despite the bounce back year it was not included in many preseason Top 25 rankings, including D1Baseball. Baseball America has the Rebels at No. 16 in its preseason poll. Yet D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers named Hunter Elliott as his preseason pick for SEC Pitcher of the Year. Elliott is on Baseball America’s preseason Pitcher of the Year watch list.

“I think the arms are the guy who are going to have a chance to have the highest ceiling from a transfer standpoint,” Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement told the Ole Miss Spirit.

The Rebels open the season against Nevada at 4 p.m. CT on February 13.