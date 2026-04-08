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Ole Miss basketball working phones, casting wide net in transfer portal

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett2 hours agoSpiritBen
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The portal activity is fast and furious for Ole Miss basketball. The Rebels haven’t secured a commitment yet, but they’re casting a wide net.

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