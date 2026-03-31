Ole Miss beats Little Rock, but can’t shake what’s been wrong

Judd Utermark and Collin Reuter each homered and Grayson Gibson drew his first career start in a 7-4 Ole Miss win over Little Rock on Tuesday.

Will Furniss was 3 for 4 with three RBI to become one of four Rebels with at least 20 RBI on the season. Austin Fawley extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Ole Miss improved to 20-10 overall with a weekend series at No. 21 Florida up next. The Rebels were winless (0-4) last week, including an embarrassing home sweep at the hands of rival Mississippi State.

“If you feel bad, good, you should,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said on SuperTalk on Tuesday. “When you don’t perform in the SEC, especially on a weekend like that in front of your fans and against your rival, you should feel embarrassed. But you also have to get over it. That’s what this league teaches you — everybody loses. N

“Now it’s about getting better, starting in practice and carrying that into the next game.”

Gibson worked 2.0 innings and recorded a strikeout. Utermark is now tied with Matt Smith and Matt Snyder for the third-most career home runs by a Rebel. He also scored twice.

Ole Miss’ struggles with runners in scoring position have been a defining issue. The Rebels failed to score in four bases-loaded chances in one game. They’ve also struggled with runners at third and less than two outs — a situation Bianco said should produce runs nearly 70 percent of the time.

Ole Miss was 1-11 with with runners in scoring position against Little Rock.

“It’s hard to give one blanket answer,” Bianco said. “Some of it is mechanical, some of it is personnel and some of it is approach. But at the end of the day, we have to be better with runners in scoring position, especially with a runner at third and less than two outs.

“Those are runs you should score a high percentage of the time, and we’re not there right now. When you’re not hitting well, that really gets magnified.”

Ole Miss used five additional pitchers.

Noah Allen earned his first win with his 2.0 innings. He allowed two hits but no runs and struck out three. He walked one.

Landon Waters took care of the the Rebels’ last four outs for his second save of the year. Little Rock’s Malcolm Brown was tagged with the loss.

Game one in Gainesville is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT on SECN+.