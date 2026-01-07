'Ole Miss buzz is high right now': Fiesta Bowl reaction to wave of player retention by Rebels

'Ole Miss buzz is high right now': Fiesta Bowl reaction to wave of player retention by Rebelsby: Jake Thompson23 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) lift the trophy after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesTuesday saw a handful of more Ole Miss players announce they will be back in 2026 for a red and blue wave of momentum ahead of Fiesta Bowl.