Ole Miss' Cade Townsend and Tristan Bissetta earn SEC weekly honors

The Ole Miss baseball team is riding a wave of momentum since that Saturday night in Gainesville, winning 10 of its last 11 dating back to the Florida series.

Two reasons why is the pitching efforts of Cade Townsend and right fielder Tristan Bissetta finding his swing again at the plate.

Coming off this past weekend’s series win at Tennessee, both Townsend and Bissetta picked up Southeastern Conference weekly honors. The first two players to do so this season for No. 25 Ole Miss.

Bissetta was named the co-SEC Player of the Week, sharing it with Georgia’s Daniel Jackson. The Rebels outfielder hit .500 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 runs batted in and seven runs scored last week against Southern Mississippi and the Volunteers.

Jackson had four home runs during the weekend series at Arkansas, including three on Saturday. He paces the SEC with 20 home runs on the season with Bissetta right behind him with 19. Both will see each other this weekend when the Rebels and No. 5 Georgia meet in Oxford for yet another important SEC series.

“We’ve been playing really good baseball lately. Just up and down on offense, defense and on the mound, of course,” Bissetta said on Sunday. “Obviously today wasn’t our best day on the mound and this one leaves a bitter taste. It proves that you just got to show up every day in this league. That’s a starter I think we could have gotten after a little better. But, we’re going to keep on pushing. Get back home and focus on getting better.”

On the mound, Townsend put together another strong performance with his third-consecutive quality start since coming back from the shoulder inflammation. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed just four baserunners while striking out seven Tennessee batters.

Ole Miss has also won each of Townsend’s last three starts. The outing earned him co-SEC Pitcher of the Week, sharing it with Mississippi State’s Duke Stone.

“It was probably one of the coolest moments in my career,” Townsend said on Saturday of an important moment in the game when he stranded two runners in scoring position. “I mean, crowd was going crazy and all I remember is just saying, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’ and got the pitch.”

The Rebels will host Murray State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT before hosting the Bulldogs this weekend, starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.