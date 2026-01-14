Ole Miss center Brycen Sanders undergoes offseason surgery

The 2025 football season ended six days ago for Ole Miss and one of its key players is already going under the knife to fix some injuries and get ready for 2026.

On Tuesday Brycen Sanders posted to his Instragram account a photo of him preparing to get surgery. The Rebels starting center has been dealing with a torn rotator cuff since week four on top of dealing with a torn labrum, a source close to Sanders told The Ole Miss Spirit on Wednesday.

When it pertains to the torn labrum the source said “it’s not that bad…just going to rehab it.”

Average recovery time for surgery on a torn rotator cuff is between three to six months, putting him somewhere between April to July. This means Sanders will miss Spring practices but be good for the 2026 season in term of that injury. It seems it will come down to pain tolerance and how the rehab goes on the torn labrum.

Sanders led the team in total snaps this season 1,084. Two more than Jayden Williams, three more than Patrick Kutas and five more than Diego Pounds.

Signing with Ole Miss as part of the 2023 class Sanders redshirted before playing in all 13 games in 2024. This season he earned the starting role at center, playing in all 15 games.

On Tuesday the Rebels got a commitment from Oklahoma transfer Troy Everett. In 2024 he played in eight games and started the last seven at center. Three weeks into this season Everett injured his knee and he missed the rest of the year after playing in one game and 39 snaps.

The addition of Everett could be a depth piece but also have someone to step in Sanders shoes during Spring practice while the latter rehabs to be ready come Fall camp in August.