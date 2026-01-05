Ole Miss, Chambliss agree to new deal as NCAA waiver decision (hopefully) nears

Ole Miss, Chambliss agree to new deal as NCAA waiver decision (hopefully) nearsby: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBenRead In AppNov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) makes his down the Walk of Champions on his way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the game against the Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is still awaiting word from the NCAA on his waiver appeal for a sixth year of eligibility.