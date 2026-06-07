Ole Miss complete sweep of Auburn Super Regional to get back to Omaha

AUBURN, Ala. — Ole Miss did not hear a bell and their 2026 baseball season marches on with a trip back to Omaha for the first time since winning it all four years ago.

The Rebels defeated No. 4 National Seed Auburn, 5-3, on Saturday to sweep the Auburn Super Regional and punch their ticket back to Nebraska for a second time in two weeks.

Ole Miss started its postseason in Lincoln, just 55 minutes southwest of Omaha, last weekend. It will now return to try and secure the program’s second national championship.

A game where it was by the slimmest of margins all day was ultimately decided when Will Furniss hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Tristan Bissetta followed up with a solo home run to make it the final margin, but it was a homegrown player in Furniss that sent the Rebels back to the Men’s College World Series.

“I had a really, a really, bad AB against (Jackson Sanders) the AB before. I think I swung at a slider at my neck and popped up to the third baseman when Judd (Utermark) was on third,” Furniss said. “Walking up to the plate, I think I was 0-for-8 in the regional until that moment. So I was like, I got to do something to help us win. Just kind of sat slider. …Worked in my favor. Worked in our favor. I was just trying to get a single to score Judd but it ended up going out”

Utermark is another homegrown player that could have left Ole Miss but opted to stick his career out in Oxford. He came up big earlier in the game with a two-RBI double that tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After just missing out on a Super Regional opportunity a season ago the Rebel veterans are now going to get their shot at Omaha.

On the mound Taylor Rabe once again carried Ole Miss to a win with a career outing

If the Rebels were going to get to Omaha it was going to take Rabe having the effort of his life and he provided it going seven innings, allowing two runs off six hits and striking out eight while walking one.

Over his last three starts Rabe has totaled 30 strikeouts.

“I wouldn’t really say I felt any different or that one thing was really working better than in any other outing,” Rabe said. “Every outing is different and we have a really good scouting report that we spend a lot of time on. When we were looking at that, we knew Auburn was going to be a team that takes a lot of short swings, hits a lot of ground balls and plays station-to-station baseball. It was going to be critical even after giving up some singles through the gaps that we stick with it and not trying to do too much. I think just trusting myself even after giving up some balls through the six hole is what helped me get out of it and get some length today.”

JP Robertson pitched an inning of relief and Walker Hooks returned for a second time this weekend in less than 24 hours, getting the final three outs in the ninth.

Ole Miss will face either North Carolina or Southern California for its first game in the CWS next week at Charles Schwab Field. Times and dates will be sorted out later this weekend or early next week.