Ole Miss continues to be the hottest act of the College Football Playoff

Whether it is part of a nation rallying around the program who had its coach leave at the onset of the postseason or an all Southeastern Conference matchup, Ole Miss continues to be the hottest ticket of the College Football Playoff.

Next Wednesday is the start of the quarterfinal round of the CFP with the Cotton Bowl between 10 seed Miami and 2 seed Ohio State kicking things off. The second round is capped off with the 6 seed Rebels taking on 3 seed Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Despite powerhouse, brand name teams in the other three CFP games in household bowl games such as the Cotton, Orange and Rose the hardest game to get into resides in New Orleans.

The Bulldogs and Rebels rematch inside the Caesars Superdome has the most expensive ‘get in’ price on the secondary market. This means of the four quarterfinal games the Sugar Bowl has the most expensive cheap seat price and it really is not close.

On Seat Geek the cheapest Sugar Bowl ticket one could find starts at $276. The next closest is the Rose Bowl matchup between 1 seed Indiana and 9 seed Alabama at $188. The get in price for the Cotton and Orange Bowl (5 seed Oregon vs. 4 seed Texas Tech) is currently $72 and $85, respectively.

When checking on Stub Hub it is more of the same with the cheapest Sugar Bowl ticket sitting at $243, currently. Rose Bowl is next at $155 followed by the Orange Bowl ($83) then Cotton Bowl ($80).

There could be a few contributing factors as to why Ole Miss is the hottest act of the CFP for a second straight round. Location could be one with New Orleans a tourist destination year round. The Sugar Bowl has the long-time bowl prestige of being the ‘Rose Bowl of the South’ for some.

But it could simply be the Rebels are the story of the playoffs.

Ole Miss has, in a way, become ‘America’s Team’ this postseason.

I’m sure Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will let the Rebels borrow the moniker a little bit longer without asking for some type of trademark compensation. Would have been a tad ironic if Ole Miss had been paired with the Cotton Bowl.

Back to the point. The departure of Lane Kiffin, unceremoniously at that, led to a bit of a rallying cry across the country. A national title contending team loses it coach and not because it fired him. But because he wanted to be somewhere other than with a playoff team, the destination said coach has wanted to get to.

So that helped Ole Miss and boosted its CFP profile. Then add Pete Golding being promoted to head coach and the team rallying around him plus a rematch with Tulane and another departing coach in Jon Sumrall heading to Florida.

This was the recipe for the Rebels first CFP game in Oxford to be the most-expensive ‘get in’ ticket of the first round.

Now keep all those ingredients and add in a second-straight rematch with Georgia. After October’s 3.5-quarter shootout in Athens this game features the most intrigue. Toss in the fact the Bulldogs are less than a touchdown favorite and it has the makings for a classic Sugar Bowl with a ticket to the CFP semifinals at stake.

Whatever the reason fans of both Ole Miss and Georgia are going to have to open up that wallet pretty big for those who have yet to get their admission to what should be a great game to close out the second round of the playoffs.