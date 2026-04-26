Ole Miss cruises to first SEC men's golf title since 1984

When Michael La Sasso opted to forgo his Spring season with the Ole Miss men’s golf team it felt like body blow the program might not recover from when it came to pursuing a national title.

Not so fast, my friend.

On Sunday the Rebels secured the program’s first SEC championship since 1984 and only the second SEC title in program history when it beat No. 3 Florida, 4-1, at Sea Island Golf Club in St. George Island, Georgia.

While things got tight in the final matches it was a day where the Rebels felt in firm control over the Gators the entire championship. Tom Fischer secured the first point of the day with a 5 & 4 win over Florida’s Zack Swanwick then Collins Trolio picked up the second point with a 4 & 3 win over Gators’ Matthew Kress.

Cameron Tankersley secured the third straight point of the day, and championship-clinching point, when he beat Parker Sands 1 up after winning the 18th hole.

“It feels great. We seem as a program to be doing a lot of things like that. First time since the 80s. First time ever,” Ole Miss men’s golf head coach Chris Malloy said. “It’s always pretty sweet. …This group, it just feels like a team of destiny. Everything that this group has been through this semester. They’ve had me on their butt, man. They haven’t been the biggest fan (of me), but it’s for moments like this and weeks like this. Just seemed from the time we step foot here this week, this was going to be a special week and it is.”

The Rebels did this without the reigning NCAA individual national champion after La Sasso signed with LIV golf in January.

Ole Miss finished in fouth place after stroke play to advance to the match play format of the SEC Championship. On Saturday the Rebels cruised against No. 27 Texas A&M, 4.1-0.5, to advance to the semifinals against No. 1 Auburn later in the day. They knocked off the Tigers, 3-2 to get to Sunday morning’s finals.

Part of getting past Auburn included Trolio beating amateur world No. 1 Jackson Koviu, 2 & 1. Tankersley also won his semifinal match over Tigers Josiah Gilbert, 1 up.

“We’ve been through a lot, this team. A lot of ups and downs,” Tankersley said on Sunday. “To have this week, I mean we got hit right in the face and we took it and it was great to see how this team handled every situation. I’m just so proud of this team.”

Next up for Ole Miss will be the NCAA Regionals, starting May 18.