Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

Ole Miss did not show 'desperation' in road loss to Florida, blowing up remaining chance to host

11by: Jake Thompson52 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Florida center Gift Ezekiel (21) gets pressure from Mississippi forward Christeen Iwuala (12) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, February 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

The closing stretch of the season is not what No. 19 Ole Miss needed, suffering its third-straight in a brutal road loss in Gainesville.

Join for $1
then billed annually
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.