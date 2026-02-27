Ole Miss did not show 'desperation' in road loss to Florida, blowing up remaining chance to host

Ole Miss did not show 'desperation' in road loss to Florida, blowing up remaining chance to hostby: Jake Thompson52 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppFlorida center Gift Ezekiel (21) gets pressure from Mississippi forward Christeen Iwuala (12) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, February 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]The closing stretch of the season is not what No. 19 Ole Miss needed, suffering its third-straight in a brutal road loss in Gainesville.