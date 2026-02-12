Ole Miss drops sixth straight and Chris Beard continues to search for consistency

Ole Miss drops sixth straight and Chris Beard continues to search for consistencyby: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppFeb 11, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) drives to the basket as Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesFor the first time in over three weeks Ole Miss was back home at the SJB Pavilion but was not enough to snap a lengthy losing streak.