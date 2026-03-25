Ole Miss enters Spring practices as another SEC and national contender in 2026

Ole Miss officially opens Spring football practices on Friday and will do so as one of the contenders to win the Southeastern Conference in the upcoming season.

With Trinidad Chambliss currently set to lead the Rebels for a second season the oddsmakers are high on them with the early odds out for who might win the SEC title in 2026. The still ongoing legals issues Chambliss and his eligibility is not causing Las Vegas to be bearish on him or Ole Miss.

BetMGM rolled out its early win totals and conference champion odds over the last week. The Rebels are currently +1000 to win the SEC with the sixth best odds behind Texas (+300), Georgia (+400), LSU (+600), Texas A&M (+800) and Alabama (+850).

Last season Ole Miss finished in a four-way tie atop the SEC standings at 7-1 with the Bulldogs, Aggies and Crimson Tide. Due to tiebreakers Georgia and Alabama went to Atlanta to play in the SEC Championship game.

The Rebels went on a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals and a play away from playing for the national championship in the loss to Miami.

With Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and a slew of returners back paired with yet another strong haul in the transfer portal the optimism is high for Ole Miss, which finished No. 3 in the final Associated Press poll of the season, to once again be a player in the 2026 CFP race.

The Rebels are set to open the season against Louisville on September 6 in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Pete Golding will be kicking off his first full season as the head coach after taking over for Lane Kiffin at the start of the CFP run.

“Obviously with the run we made in the playoffs and the haul we got in the transfer portal, it seems we’re in a really good spot with Pete moving forward,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told The Ole Miss Spirit this week.

“We’re excited. It’s a Sunday night game so we’ll be the only show in town, literally, in Nashville but also kind of nationally with that game being on ABC. That’ll be a really, really cool matchup with Louisville. I think they’re going to have a good team.”

BetMGM set the win total at 7.5 for Ole Miss, but view that as an easy one to hit the over on at -145. The under is currently set at +115.