Ole Miss falls short at No. 18 Vanderbilt keeping its back against the wall entering February

Ole Miss falls short at No. 18 Vanderbilt keeping its back against the wall entering Februaryby: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 31, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Kezza Giffa (13) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesOnce again the Ole Miss men's basketball team was in a one-possession game but fell short, losing for a third straight time.