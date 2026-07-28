Ole Miss files lawsuits against Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper

After the talk of the unpaid buyouts from LSU players Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper to Ole Miss was bubbling towards going the legal route, it boiled over on Monday.

The University of Mississippi filed lawsuits against both Harper and Umanmielen, announced by the school on Tuesday. the civil complaints against the offensive lineman and defensive end include seeking nearly $1 million between the both.

In documents seen by The Ole Miss Spirit, Judge Kelly Luther will be the presiding judge in the suit against Umanmielen and Judge Kent E. Smith will preside over the suit against Harper.

Both are complaints of a breach of contract concerning the transfers of both players to LSU, following Lane Kiffin after he left Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff. Both players remained for the CFP run, transferring once the season concluded after January 8.

“The University of Mississippi values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them. In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts,” A statement released by the school read. “Before transferring to another institution, student-athletes Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen signed revenue sharing agreements that included a provision requiring them to compensate the university with a predetermined amount if they departed before fulfilling their commitment. The University of Mississippi has a responsibility to enforce its contractual terms, and this position is consistent with the actions of other institutions in the current landscape of college athletics.

“The university attempted to amicably resolve this matter prior to filing.

The timeline of events leading up to Monday’s filings for both Umanmielen and Harper are listed below:

HARPER

1/6/26 (8:19 a.m.) – Harper signed Revenue Sharing Agreement with UM

1/14/26 (7:36 p.m.) – Harper entered transfer portal

1/16/26 (1:23 p.m.) – Harper signed scholarship with LSU

1/16/26 – UM sent letter to Harper requesting payment (no response)

2/13/26 – 30-day deadline to make payment is reached (no response)

3/12/26 – UM contacted LSU requesting payment on Harper’s behalf

3/18/26 – LSU denied payment stating they are not a party to the contract

7/27/26 – UM filed suit for breach of contract

7/27/26 – UM contacted Harper and LSU requesting payment to avoid additional costs

UMANMIELEN