Ole Miss gets slight bump in rankings but Yolett McPhee-McCuin wants a 'little bit more 'respect'

Sunday saw the Ole Miss women’s basketball team cement their foothold in the rivalry series with Mississippi State with a 25-point win, capping an undefeated week.

But head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is ready to see the national media put a bigger spotlight on her program after nearly beating No. 2 Texas in an unsuccessful second-half rally then beat No. 5 Oklahoma the following game last week.

Then the largest win over the Bulldogs in nearly 29 years was enough for McCuin to want her team to start being in the same conversations as a LSU – which knocked off that same Texas team at home on Sunday – and other top Southeastern Conference contenders.

After the loss to the Longhorns, which split the opening week of conference play, the Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Poll. In Monday’s latest AP Top 25 they moved up two spots to No. 16 after securing the road win over the Sooners then routing the Bulldogs inside the SJB Pavilion.

“Okay, we beat Mississippi State and now I feel like, you know, we’ve come a long way (as a program),” McCuin said on Sunday. “I do know the program is not what it was before, but I do still think that we need a little bit more respect. If I’m being honest.

“Texas just lost on the road to LSU, who was 0-2, and then we go and we beat the No. 5 team. Like, start respecting Ole Miss. Ole Miss is for real, in all of our sports, and we have to change that narrative.”

McCuin is in her eighth year at the helm of the program. She is the second-longest tenured coach behind Van Chancellor’s 16 years as head coach at Ole Miss. McCuin also holds the second-best win percentage at .590 (141-98) behind Chancellor’s .757 (371-119).

The Rebels have gone from the basement of the SEC when McCuin arrived to now one of the perennial contenders in the conference. They haven been to the Sweet 16 twice in the last four seasons and are primed for another deep NCAA Tournament run in March, including once again in the race to host first and second round games in Oxford.

Even former rival coaches are taking notice of what Ole Miss has become under McCuin.

Former Mississippi State head coach Vic Scheafer offered up words of encouragement earlier this month. Scheafer is now at the helm at Texas and talked with McCuin about what she has done in these 7-plus seasons.

“We went to play Texas, Vic pulled me aside and started to talk about that,” McCuin added. “It was the first time I was like, ‘Wow,’ you know? Because this dude dominated me when he was (at Mississippi State) and ever since then it seems like we’re a lucky three-point game every time we play them, now that he’s at Texas.

“But he told me, ‘People don’t understand the work that you’ve done there,’ he said, ‘But I know. Because I was there and it’s not easy to do.’ That was the first time I really thought about it because I’d just really been on the steady incline just fighting. I want to win a national championship here.”