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Ole Miss goes winless in Omaha after falling to Troy in College World Series elimination game

11by: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Baseball: Division I Mens College World Series-Mississippi v Troy
Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Troy Trojans second baseman Sean Darnell (37) and Mississippi Rebels third baseman Judd Utermark (27) watch the completion of a double play during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With Hunter Elliott on the mound Ole Miss looked to be cruising to staying alive in Omaha but a fifth-inning collapse changed things.

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