Ole Miss goes winless in Omaha after falling to Troy in College World Series elimination game

Ole Miss goes winless in Omaha after falling to Troy in College World Series elimination gameby: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Troy Trojans second baseman Sean Darnell (37) and Mississippi Rebels third baseman Judd Utermark (27) watch the completion of a double play during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn ImagesWith Hunter Elliott on the mound Ole Miss looked to be cruising to staying alive in Omaha but a fifth-inning collapse changed things.