Ole Miss has its back against the wall facing elimination after dropping CWS opener

Ole Miss has its back against the wall facing elimination after dropping CWS openerby: Jake Thompson27 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels second baseman Dom Decker (12) walks in the shadows against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn ImagesAn uncharacteristic outing by the two best bullpen arms and the vanishing offense has Ole Miss a loss away from its season ending.