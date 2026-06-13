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Ole Miss has its back against the wall facing elimination after dropping CWS opener

11by: Jake Thompson27 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Baseball: Division I Mens College World Series-Mississippi v North Carolina
Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels second baseman Dom Decker (12) walks in the shadows against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

An uncharacteristic outing by the two best bullpen arms and the vanishing offense has Ole Miss a loss away from its season ending.

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