Ole Miss has the pitching but the bats still struggle in loss at No. 7 Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The first week of Southeastern Conference play gets underway this weekend and one thing Ole Miss should feel good about is its pitching.

One thing it should be concerned about is its offense going up against the pitching staff of No. 2 Texas. Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to No. 7 Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park provided plenty of examples of both.

The Rebels (15-3) amassed three hits and none after the fifth inning. Tristan Bissetta’s eighth home run of the season was the lone offense on the night. One of the SEC-leading strikeout offenses racked up nine more against the Golden Eagles pitching staff.

Despite the woes on offense Ole Miss had an opportunity in the ninth inning. With one of its four chances with a runner in scoring position Will Furniss hit a ball to deep center field with Dom Decker and second and Judd Utermark at first.

Decker did not tag up as he was still between second and third when it was caught. Collin Reuter struck out for the third time of the game the next batter, wasting a premium scoring opportunity.

“The rule is with one out, unless you know he’s going to catch it, and tag. If the ball goes up against the wall and you end up not scoring, you look really bad,” Bianco said. “So the baseball rule is when it doubt go halfway. So it wasn’t a bad read.”

Ole Miss now goes to Austin to take on one of the best strikeout getters in the SEC in the the Longhorns.

Something has to give but there does not seem to be enough time in the week to figure out the long ball or famine approach Ole Miss is currently having at the plate.

Tuesday’s game turned out to be a pitchers duel between the two teams bullpens. For Ole Miss, reliever Taylor Rabe got the start after not pitching last weekend against Evansville. There was a plan in place that head coach Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum started working on after Sunday’s win over the Purple Aces.

The plan was to get Rabe a couple of innings and then turn it over to his fellow relievers and midweek starters. Issue is Rabe was cruising and his velocity was having success against the Southern Mississippi bats, still he was pulled after 2.2 innings of shutout baseball and a strikeout. He threw 24 pitches, 19 for strikes.

“He’s been really good for us. So when I say that’s about as good as I’ve seen him, that’s a lot,” Bianco said. “He was really sharp. Really good stuff.”

Rabe is more than likely put on ice to get ready for this weekend in Austin. More than likely back in his role backing up Townsend on Saturday as the first arm out of the bullpen.

Marko Sipila and Owen Kelly pitched three combined innings and allowed a run between the both, credited to Kelly when he gave up a home run to Golden Eagles second baseman Kyle Morrison to tie the game up in the bottom of the fifth inning.

JP Robertson was credited with the loss after Tucker Stockman got a RBI-walk off single to win the game for Southern Mississippi (15-2) in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“Unfortunately it comes down to who’s going to get the timely hit and we had runners on in the ninth, had two opportunity’s and not get it.”

Ole Miss and Texas will start their series on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch.