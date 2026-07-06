Ole Miss has three on PFF's Top 50 players of 2026

Ole Miss kicks off its 2026 season against Louisville in Nashville in two months but the hype and expectations continue to roll on in the final weeks of Summer.

Coming off the Fiesta Bowl run and exit in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last January, the goal for the Rebels is to get back and go even further by reaching Las Vegas and the national championship game.

The roster is stacked, on paper, and on the field with proven players returning and Pro Football Focus (PFF) is acknowledging them. Ole Miss landed three on PFF’s Top 50 best players for 2026 list and all of them are inside the top 20.

Those three names should not be a shock to anyone with running back Kewan Lacy, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive tackle Will Echoles representing the Rebels on PFFs list. How the list was compiled was not by traditional stat-looking from 2025, but by using PFF’s grades, advanced data and future projection.

Lacy leads Ole Miss on the list, coming in at No. 10. He had a 2025 PFF grade of 86.9 in his first season as a Rebel after transferring in from Missouri last offseason. Lacy led all Power 4 running backs in rushing touchdowns (24) and also came in second in rushing yards (1,564), yards after contact (1,010) and forced missed tackles (89).

Not far behind Lacy is Chambliss at No. 12. Only Georgia safety KJ Bolden separates the Rebel teammates. Chambliss’ breakout debut season in the Southeastern Conference earned him a PFF grade of 87.8 for 2025. He ranked second among Power 4 quarterbacks with 3,934 passing yards and fourth in the FBS with 29 big-time throws – a high-difficulty, high-value pass with excellent ball location and timing.

On3’s Chris Low ranked Chambliss as his top SEC quarterback for the 2026 season on Monday.

“Just coming in, solidifying that role,” Chambliss said at last month’s Manning Passing Academy of his second year. “Obviously coming into the season as QB1. So, a lot more leadership. My voice has been more vocal this past Spring and going into Summer workouts and eventually in Fall camp. Just setting the tone and just staying ahead and me learning from my mistakes or things that happened last year. Trying to not do the same things.”

On the Ole Miss defensive line Echoles continues to be the one getting the preseason accolades and attention. He is No. 19 on PFF’s list with a 79.3 grade for the 2025 campaign with a Power 4-leading 39 pressures and 35 defensive stops. Echoles’ six batted passes were second in the nation last season.