Ole Miss heading to Lincoln Regional as a 2 Seed

For the 27th time in program history the Ole Miss baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament after earning an at-large bid on Monday. It wants to end the postseason in Omaha but will be starting it roughly 55 minutes away.

The Rebels (36-21) are the 2 Seed in the Lincoln Regional, joining 13 National Seed Nebraska (42-15). They will start things off against 3 Seed Arizona State (37-19) on Friday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN 2. The Cornhuskers will play 4 Seed South Dakota State (24-31) at 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+) at Hawks Field.

This marks the 21st appearance in a regional for Ole Miss since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999 and second straight appearance.

If Ole Miss can get out of Lincoln it would be paired up with the winner of the Auburn Regional for a Super Regional matchup. Auburn is the No. 4 National Seed and hosting Central Florida (31-21), North Carolina State (32-22) and Milwaukee (25-31) at Plainsman Park.

When the Rebels start things up on Friday it will be the first game in 10 days after they were eliminated last Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover. The weekend rotation of Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe will have not thrown a pitch in competitive innings for two weeks.

The SEC got 7 National Seed hosts and 12 teams overall into the field. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee also got at-large bids.