Ole Miss heads into Spring as a contender in 2026 after Trinidad Chambliss ruling

Ole Miss heads into Spring as a contender in 2026 after Trinidad Chambliss rulingby: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss shakes hands with members of his legal team after the hearing of Chambliss in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. Mandatory credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesA week ago Ole Miss was facing uncertainty about its 2026 football season. After last Thursday that all changed with a judge's ruling.