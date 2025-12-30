Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl fulfills a childhood dream for Logan Diggs

Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl fulfills a childhood dream for Logan Diggsby: Jake Thompson7 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss running back Logan Diggs (22) runs the ball during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Mandatory credit: Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesLogan Diggs grew up in the shadow of the Ceasars Superdome but has never attended or played a game in there. Until this week.