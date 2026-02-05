Ole Miss is set for an unprecedented SEC baseball schedule in 2026

Life in the Southeastern Conference is difficult for all 16 teams in nearly every major sport so Ole Miss is fully aware of the challenges each year when looking at its schedule for whichever sport is in season.

But this year’s baseball SEC slate might be one for the history books.

Nine out of the 10 conference opponents are ranked, meaning the Rebels will play 27 games against currently ranked teams once SEC season hits on March 13. They will play all nine of those series in a row before getting to its lone non-ranked conference opponent in Alabama in the regular season finale May 13-15.

Ole Miss is not asking for a pity party, either. Head coach Mike Bianco is well aware each February what his team’s SEC schedule looks like, but 2026 is tough sledding. Four of those series are against preseason Top-10 teams.

Things get started with No. 3 Texas in Austin March 13-15 and only gets tougher from there. No. 18 Kentucky, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 13 Florida, No. 2 LSU, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 25 Texas A&M round out the first nine weekends of conference play.

These rankings are going by D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25 poll, which Ole Miss was not part of. The Rebels are No. 16 in Baseball America’s preseason rankings coming off its return to the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

“I do feel like because of (Hunter Elliott returning) and because of the older position group that they have, much like last year, that this is a team (where) they’re going to be in every game. They’re going have a chance to win series and it’s just do they get the breaks that they were able to get at times last year,” D1Baseball’s Mark Etheridge said previewing the Rebels season.

Ole Miss has another usual non-conference slate but a trip to Houston will be a good table setter for SEC play.

A season-opening series against Nevada is followed up with Missouri State before heading to Texas to play in the Bruce Bolt Classic.

Games against Baylor, Ohio State and Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers made it to the Men’s College World Series final last June, getting swept by LSU. The Bears and Buckeyes did not make it to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Evansville wraps up the non-conference weekends with games against Jackson State, Arkansas State, North Alabama, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Mississippi serving as the midweek slate ahead of SEC play.

Wednesday saw the Preseason All-SEC teams released as voted on by the league coaches plus the preseason order of finish.

Elliott and first baseman Will Furniss earned All-SEC honors with the Ole Miss ace named a First Team starting pitcher and Furniss tying with Tennessee’s Levi Clark.

The Rebels were picked to finish 10th in the SEC this season by the coaches.