Ole Miss is the 9 Seed and will open next week's SEC Baseball Tournament against Missouri

Ole Miss had the chance to get a day off before starting its week in Hoover, Alabama but now it will be part of the first game of the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament.

After the loss to Alabama in Saturday’s regular season finale the Rebels finished in ninth place of the SEC standings at 15-15 and will be the subsequent 9 Seed of the SEC Tournament. Tennessee also finished at 15-15 but the head-to-head tiebreaker went the way of Ole Miss.

The Rebels will play 16 Seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday as the opening game at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Win that game and it is a date with 8 Seed Mississippi State in Wednesday’s second round, also at 9:30 a.m. CT. From there it would be a quarterfinals matchup with 1 Seed Georgia on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.

There was the chance on Saturday for Ole Miss (36-20) to get that first round bye and be the eight seed but that required a win to set up any of the scenarios. That did not happen and Auburn beat Georgia, which would have negated the opportunity anyway.

“You got through this long 30-game schedule to test yourself and we’ve been really good and we’ve also had our fair share of struggles. So, I think it just makes you stronger,” Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta said on Saturday. “We want to be peaking starting now, so we’re gonna move on from this weekend and come out firing next week. Because postseason play is when it matters the most.”

The Rebels went 5-7 in its final 12 SEC games, going 1-3 in the final four series, to go from having the chance to get at least a bye in the tournament to a potential shot at a double bye to the quarterfinals. The skid also put a halt to their chances of earning a Top 16 National Seed and hosting a regional in two weeks.

A repeat performance form last year’s SEC Tournament where Ole Miss lasted the week and made it to the championship game is going to be needed for any chance of getting back into the host conversation now.