Ole Miss is turning heads at the right time and now being viewed as a team that can 'win it all'

Two weeks ago at the start of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Ole Miss was a team that was considered as one that could potentially make some noise in the regional round and then maybe fizzle out in the Super Regional round by some.

Fast forward to three days before the Rebels start its Men’s College World Series run and that tune has changed dramatically.

After a perfect 5-0 start to the postseason – the same start to the 2022 postseason – Ole Miss among the ‘Omaha 8’ that will get its chance to play for a national championship. It would be the second in four years if the Rebels are able to survive the 12-day tournament once again.

The sweep of Auburn in last weekend’s Super Regional has some of the national media now giving the Rebels their full attention and feeling like it could be another special June run in Nebraska.

“I feel like that with their experience, with their high-end pitching and with their power potential this is a team that we probably undervalued,” D1Baseball’s Mark Etheridge said on Tuesday’s ‘Highway to Hoover’ podcast.

“Looking back on how they had such a challenging conference schedule they were under-seeded by the committee. …This is a team that, right now, they’re playing their best baseball. They don’t get shook in close games. They are able to meet the moment and when you’re able to do that and you got those veteran guys that can continue to do that as the stage elevates, this is a team that can win it all. I don’t know that I would have said that a month ago but I’m saying it now.”

Ole Miss is avoiding the all-SEC side of the bracket and starting with North Carolina on Friday

For the Rebels to get another shot at bringing a trophy back to Oxford they will have to get past a four-team regional-style field that includes the No. 5 National Seed Tar Heels, No. 16 National Seed West Virginia and Troy.

The other side of the eight-team field has No. 3 National Seed Georgia taking on No. 6 National Seed Texas and No. 7 National Seed Alabama playing Oklahoma in first round games on Saturday.

Friday will get started with the Mountaineers and Trojans playing at 1 p.m. CT then Ole Miss and North Carolina will play at 6 p.m. CT. All CWS games will air on ESPN.

For the first time since 1969 the Tar Heels and Rebels will meet on the baseball diamond. The scouting and preparation for North Carolina began in earnest for Ole Miss on Monday.

“Without getting so into it, they’re good,” Mike Bianco said on Tuesday of North Carolina. “I knew they had a great year but, and that’s not to sound like coaches speak, but it’s true. You focus on your team and you focus on your next opponent. So, I knew Auburn was good but you don’t really watch them and this is similar. To where you hear a lot about the year. I think they lost the first weekend to Virginia then ran through that league and they had some really good teams in that league. So, they’ve had a tremendous year, yet, when you look at them statistically, they do everything.”