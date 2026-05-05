Ole Miss is working at '100 percent efficiency' despite not having a full coaching staff

Ole Miss is working at '100 percent efficiency' despite not having a full coaching staffby: Jake Thompson21 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppFeb 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard shouts at an official during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn ImagesChris Beard is putting all his efforts into making his fourth roster at Ole Miss whole before re-filling his coaching staff.