Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy receives top RB rating in College Football 27

Ole Miss already had its first cover athlete for the College Football 27 video game and now it also has the top-rated running back on its roster.

Earlier this month it was announced that Kewan Lacy was part of the trio to grace the cover for the latest installment of Electronic Arts Sports franchise, joining Miami’s Malachi Toney and Oregon’s Dante Moore.

This week EA Sports has been rolling out ratings ahead of the video game’s release next month. Wednesday was the initial rollout of player ratings for some of college football’s top starts this season, including the Rebels duo of Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss.

Lacy earned an overall rating of 96, topping the list of running backs – the game refers to the position as halfback – with Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy. The full breakdown of Lacy’s ratings has him at 93 for speed, 75 for strength, 93 for agility, 92 for conditioning, 93 for injury and 92 for awareness.

“I was just amazed, man,” Lacy said during an interview in a behind-the-scenes video released by Ole Miss. “This was something I was anticipating, well not anticipating, but just hoping for. So just seeing it come to life, man, it’s crazy.”

When it comes to the quarterback ratings Chambliss is right there among the top with a 93 overall rating. Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin are higher with overall ratings of 95 and 94, respectively.

Chambliss’ ratings breakdown is 90 speed, 66 strength, 92 agility, 91 conditioning, 91 injury and 96 awareness.

There is a third Ole Miss player that earned early ratings. Luke Hasz earned an 87 overall rating with a breakdown of 86 speed, 77 strength, 84 agility, 78 conditioning, 90 injury and 88 awareness.

On Tuesday the Top 10 overall ratings for teams was revealed and Ole Miss was included

The Rebels were given an overall rating of 88, tying Miami and LSU, though they were slotted at No. 8. A full breakdown gave Ole Miss an 88 rating on offense and an 87 rating on defense.

Only Texas was a higher-rated Southeastern Conference team at 89.