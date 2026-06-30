Ole Miss lands a pair on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams

The preseason honors and lists continue to roll in and Tuesday’s latest includes a pair of Ole Miss players that are sure to get a lot of buzz for national awards come December.

Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its Preseason All-American teams for the 2026 season with Kewan Lacy and Lucas Carneiro find their way onto the lists.

Lacy was named First Team running back along with Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy. While Carniero was named to Second Team placekicker. Oklahoma’s Tate Sandell took First Team honors.

They are the only Rebels to find themselves on either First or Second Teams on both offense and defense. Trinidad Chambliss and Will Echoles, both of which have been on several of these preseason lists, were left off snubbed.

Ole Miss boasts the SEC’s second-leading rusher from a season ago in Lacy and the nation’s leading field goal kicker from 2025 in Carneiro.

Below are the complete Walter Camp All-American teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Arch Manning

Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ahmad Hardy

Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney, Jeremiah Smith

Tight End: Trey’Dez Green

Offensive Line: Carter Smith, Trevor Goosby, Austin Siereveld, Anthonie Knapp

Center: Kade Pieper

Placekicker: Tate Sandell



FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart, Colin Simmons, Tyrique Tucker, Teitum Tuioti

Linebacker: Xavier Atkins, Sammy Brown, Rasheem Biles

Defensive Back: Kelly Jones, Leonard Moore, Brandon Finney, Jr., KJ Bolden

Punter: Palmer Williams

Kick Returner: Da’Realyst Clark

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Julian Sayin

Running Back: Cam Cook, Caleb Hawkins

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, KJ Duff

Tight End: Jamari Johnson

Offensive Line: Evan Tengeshdahl, Wenell Moe, Jr., Jordan Seaton, Andrew Sprague

Center: Drew Bobo

Place Kicker: Lucas Carneiro

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: A’Mauri Washington, Anthony Smith, David Stone, John Henry Daley

Linebacker: Rolijah Hardy, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu, Isaiah Jones

Defensive Back: Bray Hubbard, Ellis Robinson IV, Marcus Ratcliffe, Bryce Fitzgerald

Punter: Evan Crenshaw

Kick Returner: Chauncy Cobb