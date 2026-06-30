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Ole Miss lands a pair on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams
The preseason honors and lists continue to roll in and Tuesday’s latest includes a pair of Ole Miss players that are sure to get a lot of buzz for national awards come December.
Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its Preseason All-American teams for the 2026 season with Kewan Lacy and Lucas Carneiro find their way onto the lists.
Lacy was named First Team running back along with Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy. While Carniero was named to Second Team placekicker. Oklahoma’s Tate Sandell took First Team honors.
They are the only Rebels to find themselves on either First or Second Teams on both offense and defense. Trinidad Chambliss and Will Echoles, both of which have been on several of these preseason lists, were left off snubbed.
Ole Miss boasts the SEC’s second-leading rusher from a season ago in Lacy and the nation’s leading field goal kicker from 2025 in Carneiro.
Below are the complete Walter Camp All-American teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Arch Manning
Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ahmad Hardy
Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney, Jeremiah Smith
Tight End: Trey’Dez Green
Offensive Line: Carter Smith, Trevor Goosby, Austin Siereveld, Anthonie Knapp
Center: Kade Pieper
Placekicker: Tate Sandell
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart, Colin Simmons, Tyrique Tucker, Teitum Tuioti
Linebacker: Xavier Atkins, Sammy Brown, Rasheem Biles
Defensive Back: Kelly Jones, Leonard Moore, Brandon Finney, Jr., KJ Bolden
Punter: Palmer Williams
Kick Returner: Da’Realyst Clark
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Julian Sayin
Running Back: Cam Cook, Caleb Hawkins
Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, KJ Duff
Tight End: Jamari Johnson
Offensive Line: Evan Tengeshdahl, Wenell Moe, Jr., Jordan Seaton, Andrew Sprague
Center: Drew Bobo
Place Kicker: Lucas Carneiro
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: A’Mauri Washington, Anthony Smith, David Stone, John Henry Daley
Linebacker: Rolijah Hardy, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu, Isaiah Jones
Defensive Back: Bray Hubbard, Ellis Robinson IV, Marcus Ratcliffe, Bryce Fitzgerald
Punter: Evan Crenshaw
Kick Returner: Chauncy Cobb