Ole Miss lands four in ESPN's Top 100 players of 2025

Ole Miss lands four in ESPN's Top 100 players of 2025by: Jake Thompson42 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) lift the trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesWith the college football season over ESPN ranked its Top 100 players for the year and Ole Miss was well represented.