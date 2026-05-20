Ole Miss LIVE: Baseball flops in Hoover, pressing football questions for the summer

Ole Miss baseball’s hosting hopes suffered a fatal blow with its first-round exit in the SEC Tournament.

Ben Garrett and Brad Logan spent much of Wednesday’s Talk of Champions breaking down the frustration surrounding the loss to Missouri in Hoover, including the collapse of any remaining Regional host considerations and the growing concern over the direction of the program despite another postseason appearance.

“It’s frustrating to lose the first one, but we’ll get over it,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said afterwards. “The next time we do this, you’re in postseason play. You lose and it’s over. For some guys, their baseball careers will be over and this team will never be together again.

“The message is understanding the sense of urgency of every pitch and every play. But even beyond that, everything you do. What you eat. What you put in your body. Rest. All the things that affect the baseball game.

“Nobody knows exactly how much those things matter, but when your back’s against the wall and there’s finality to it, that sense of urgency rises.”

Garrett and Logan both pointed to Ole Miss’ inability to close out games late in the season — particularly against Georgia and Alabama — as a turning point for a team that once looked capable of bringing postseason baseball to Swayze Field again.

The conversation also turned toward the bigger-picture debate surrounding Bianco and the expectations for Ole Miss baseball moving forward.

Garrett argued the conversation is more complicated than simply calling for change, especially in the modern NIL era where football continues to dominate the financial priorities of college athletics.

Logan countered with the reality that Ole Miss has built one of the premier baseball environments in the country and should consistently host postseason baseball. Together, they explored the tension between Ole Miss remaining a perennial postseason team and the growing frustration from fans who believe the standard should now be much higher.

Garrett and Logan also touched on Lane Kiffin once again revisiting his controversial Ole Miss exit, as well as recruiting and upcoming football coverage. Garrett previewed Thursday’s live show with national college football analyst Ari Wasserman and promoted The Rebel Rivalry Challenge, an NIL-driven fan competition benefiting Ole Miss athletes.

The episode ultimately blends baseball frustration, football optimism and broader discussion about where Ole Miss athletics stands entering a pivotal summer.