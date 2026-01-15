Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Ole Miss loses its quarterback on defense with T.J. Dottery entering the transfer portal

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran starter T.J. Dottery entered the transfer portal, leaving Ole Miss thin at linebacker with only one transfer commit so far.

