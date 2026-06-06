Ole Miss makes all the right moves to take opening a game of Auburn Super Regional

AUBURN, Ala. — Brayden Randle had not played in the outfield during a game since his time in 14U Summer ball. That was until Ole Miss needed him to in the opening game of the Auburn Super Regional on Friday.

After shagging fly balls with the rest of the infielders for the last couple weeks Randle was slotted to start in left field. That kept his bat, which has been one of the hottest of the postseason, in the lineup as well as keeping Collin Reuter as the designated hitter.

The moves worked, along with other ones by Bianco, in the Rebels 6-4 win over Auburn to get within a win from returning to Omaha and the Men’s College World Series next weekend.

Randle continued to be clutch at the plate with a pair of RBI-singles to make up his 3-for-2 night at the plate. Both hits in the second and fourth innings occurred with two outs. Another clutch situational stat Ole Miss (40-21) excelled in.

“I don’t really know how they thought about it but all the infielders in our last round of (batting practice) would go out and take fly balls in the outfield. I just caught the balls,” Randle said. “I guess they noticed that and put me out there one day for practice. Kept doing it, kept doing it, kept doing it and I started to feel comfortable out there.”

On the night, the Rebels went 6-for-14 with two outs and scored four RBIs with a two-out count. That compared to the one run Auburn scored with two outs all night.

Another move that worked for Ole Miss was once again combining the duo of Hudson Calhoun and Walker Hooks

Friday was yet another night where Hunter Elliott had to grind out a start. He had the bases loaded twice but despite all the traffic on the base paths only allowed two runs in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out a pair and issued four walks.

Mike Bianco did not waste time once Elliott got into trouble in the fifth inning, going right to Calhoun. He worked 2.2 critical innings, allowing a run off two hits and striking out three.

Calhoun’s effort got the game to the eighth inning where Hooks entered and asked to get the final six outs. Which he did with only one run allowed, a solo home run by Tigers designated hitter Mason McCraine to leadoff the bottom of the 9th.

Hooks got those six outs on 32 pitches, closing the door and putting Ole Miss a win away from clinching its second Super Regional title in four years.

The uniqueness of Plainsman Park includes the green left field wall, which is a smaller scale version of Fenway Park’s Green Monster in Boston. For Judd Utermark it is a nice touch to make a ballpark feel different and stand out from the other 15 SEC baseball stadiums. It is also a challenge he gladly accepted, and conquered.

In the fifth inning Utermark hit a towering ball that was only 48 degrees of launch angle off the bat. What should have been a fly ball just kept going, mostly because the ball’s exit velocity was 113 miles per hour. Utermark’s 51st career home run cleared the wall for a two-run shot.

“I knew that, obviously, there’s a massive Green Monster wall out there in left. It’s one of the reasons why I love playing here,” Utermark said. “It’s cool to have something different on your field. So, I knew I had to hit it high enough and I definitely hit it high enough. Just a matter of was it going to go the distance. But yeah, felt good off the bat.”

Ole Miss will look to sweep Auburn (42-21) and clinch the Super Regional title on Saturday with game two set for a 4 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN.