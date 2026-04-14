Ole Miss makes history with two players selected in 2026 WNBA Draft

Monday was a historic night for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program with this year’s WNBA Draft doing something that had not been done before in its 29-year existence.

The Rebels had two players selected in the same draft for the first time with Cotie McMahon and Latasha Lattimore hearing their names called out inside The Shed at Hudson Yards NYC.

McMahon went in the first round as the 11th overall pick selected by the Washington Mystics and is the third first round draft pick for Ole Miss in the last five WNBA Drafts dating back to 2022. She joins former Rebels Shakira Austin and Madison Scott first round draft picks. Both are also currently on the Mystics roster and set to be teammates with McMahon.

Lattimore was the 21st overall pick, selected by the Chicago Sky as the sixth pick of the second round.

In her one season with Ole Miss, McMahon averaged a team-leading 19.5 points plus 5.1 rebounds per game. Lattimore was the team’s third-leading scorer with 10.9 points per game and led the Rebels with 74 blocks in 36 games.

With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the WNBA and players union both McMahon and Lattimore will benefit with a new pay scale associated with their respective draft selection. As the 11th overall pick, McMahon has a slot value of over $1.24 million over four years and a rookie year salary of $289,133 according to spotrac.com. Lattimore has slot value of more than $1.23 million over four years and $270K in her rookie season.

Ole Miss now has 10 players that have been taken in the WNBA Draft since its formation in 1997. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has coached half of them with McMahon and Lattimore now the fourth and fifth former player of hers to be drafted during the eight year tenure.

Christeen Iwuala did not get selected during the three-round draft but will have a chance to make a roster as an undrafted free agent.