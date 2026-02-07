Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Ole Miss makes new filings on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss in his eligibility case against the NCAA

11by: Jake Thompson44 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: The Citadel at Mississippi
Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Less than a week before heading to court Ole Miss filed more documents on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss as he seeks an permanent injunction.

