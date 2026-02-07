Ole Miss makes new filings on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss in his eligibility case against the NCAA

Ole Miss makes new filings on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss in his eligibility case against the NCAAby: Jake Thompson44 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppNov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesLess than a week before heading to court Ole Miss filed more documents on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss as he seeks an permanent injunction.