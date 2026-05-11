Ole Miss men's golf to be without freshman Daniel Tolf for NCAA Tournament run

While under completely different circumstances the Ole Miss men’s golf team is down another player in a crucial stretch of the season.

On Monday head coach Chris Malloy announced freshman Daniel Tolf will not be with the team for its NCAA Tournament run. Tolf went back to his home in Sweden as he tends to a family health matter, Malloy told local reporters.

“Unfortunately with that we’ll be another man down, but common theme,” Malloy said. “He’s dealing with bigger things. His mom’s been sick for a while and she’s not doing great. So, we put our heads together and it was pretty much a no-brainer that’s where he needed to be. While he wanted to be here and we want him to be with us during this special run, he’s where he needs to be and our thoughts are with him and his family.”

Tolf has played in 11 tournaments and 30 rounds of golf his first season with the Rebels and become a permanent fixture in Malloy’s starting five, including during the SEC Tournament championship run.

This is not the first time Ole Miss had been hit with a key departure, though this one is for much more serious reasons. Prior to the Spring season getting under way Michael La Sasson bolted for LIV Golf.

There is experience to draw off of now for the team to adapt to these familiar circumstances.

“We’ll just figure out the best fit there and roll with it,” Malloy added. “Someone was asking me the other day about it and what do you do? I’m like, ‘We’re used to it by now, right?’

“They don’t blink and, again, I don’t know (if) maybe they’re just guys of faith or whatever that we’re not going to spend a lot of time on it. They’re a group that doesn’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about what they can’t control. That’s pretty unique for guys that are this age.”

Both freshman Finn Meister and redshirt freshman Jacob Blanton will travel with the team to North Carolina and Malloy will slot one of them to Tolf’s spot once the Bermuda Run Regional gets started on May 18.