Ole Miss men's golf to start NCAA Tournament run as the 2 Seed in Bermuda Run Regional

The postseason is set to fire back up for the Ole Miss men’s golf team as it now knows where it will be heading to start its journey in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

On Wednesday all five regional fields were announced and the Rebels were named the 2 Seed in the Bermuda Run Regional, which will be played at Bermuda Run Country Club at Bermuda Run, North Carolina. The course is located roughly 20 miles southwest of Wake Forest.

This marks the second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance after making it to the semifinals of the match play in the national championship round last May. This is also the five time making the tournament since 2017.

Ole Miss is a 2 Seed in the tournament for a third straight season and this is the eighth straight regional appearance since 2017, excluding 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

The 14-team field is topped by Virginia as the Cavaliers are the 1 Seed of the Bermuda Run Regional. The rest of the field is comprised of Pepperdine (3 Seed), Georgia Tech (4), Southern California (5), Wake Forest (6), Mississippi State (7), Little Rock (8), North Carolina State (9), Kentucky (10), Houston (11), Richmond (12), Navy (13) and Presbyterian (14).

Top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships after playing 54 holes, plus the low-scoring individual that is not member of an advancing team.

The Rebels are coming off winning its second SEC Championship in program history and first since 1984.

“There wasn’t just one moment throughout the semester. it was just a compilation of a bunch of moments that I think came to ahead (at the SEC Tournament) and gave me that feeling and certainly gave them a good feeling,” Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy said last week.

The NCAA Regionals will be played May 18-20 and the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California will start on May 29.