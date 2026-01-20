Ole Miss' Michael La Sasso signs with LIV Golf, joins Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC

Michael La Sasso’s year just got much busier. A quest for a second-straight individual national championship and Ole Miss its first team national title is no more, La Sasso is taking his talents to LIV Golf.

On Tuesday LIV Golf announced the signing of La Sasso, who will join Hall of Fame golfer and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC team. Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale round out the 2026 HyFlyers team.

Winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I individual National Championship – the second in program history for Ole Miss – LaSasso returned this year in an effort to help the Rebels win the team national title after finishing in the final four last May.

La Sasso’s decision means he will, in turn, forfeit his Spring season with Ole Miss and lose his amateur status. This also includes him giving up his exemption spot at The Masters tournament in April. He earned an invitation to play after winning last year’s national title.

“I’m incredibly I’m incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career,” LaSasso said in a statement. “It’s a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don’t take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC. My focus is on learning, continuing to improve, and doing everything I can to help our team succeed.”

Ole Miss men’s golf head coach Chris Malloy confirmed La Sasso’s departure from the program with a statement released on Tuesday.

“While we had hoped that Michael would have been part of our run at an NCAA Championship this spring, we respect his decision begin his professional career. What he accomplished at Ole Miss will never be forgotten, and he will forever be a Rebel great. Michael has a bright future ahead of him in professional golf, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Mickelson joined LIV Golf in 2022 in what was one of the highest-profile recruiting efforts from the Saudi-backed startup league to offer an alternative to the PGA Tour. He was the first major champion to make the move but since then other high-profile golfers have followed.

“Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that’s evident every time he tees it up,” Mickelson said. “He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC. We’re excited to support his development, accelerate his learning curve, and help him achieve his goals—while he, in turn, makes our team even stronger.

Earlier this month Brooks Koepka made waves by leaving LIV and returning to the PGA Tour as part of a process the Tour offered to Koepka and a select few other golfers. A hefty financial penalty is attached to anyone leaving LIV to return to the Tour.

La Sasso’s first tournament will be the 2026 LIV Golf opening event February 4 through 7 at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.